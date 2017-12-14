Cancer screenings now available

To the Editor:

As the holiday season is upon us, what better gift to give than the peace of mind of up-to-date cancer screenings?

Annual screenings are instrumental in detecting early stage cancers, when they are most treatable.

Now with the Affordable Care Act, annual screenings are free through your health insurance. Check with your employer to see if they offer paid time off for you to receive your screenings. Many do and it is in their best interest to keep their employees healthy.

Not insured? The Cancer Services Program (CSP) can cover your screenings if you are between the ages of 40-64.

Interested in learning more about the Cancer Services Program or paid leave? If you live in Franklin or Essex counties, please call me at 518-873-2341 ext. 3007 or if you live in Clinton County call 518-324-7661.

Ginger Phinney, Franklin and Essex Counties CSP

Elizabethtown