Checking the facts on Paris Climate Agreement

To the Editor:

Mr. Hans Kurr’s letter supporting our president’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement in the June 17 issue is rife with incorrect assertions and faulty logic.

This is surprising, given the author’s criticism of allegedly ignorant millennials suckered by media fables and “dumbed down” by our educational system.

Mr. Kurr asserts, without attribution, the avoidance of “trillions of tax dollars” poured down the “Paris rat hole.”

The Paris Agreement is available here: unfccc.int/files/essential_background/convention/application/pdf/english_paris_agreement.pdf.

There are no requirements for countries, including the United States, to pay anything. The agreement lets individual countries set and adjust their own carbon targets, which are non-binding.

That’s why it’s not referred to as a treaty, it’s a pseudo-contract that lets parties unilaterally change limits as they please.

Instead of the alleged trillions, a separate agreement pledged the United States to commit a thousandth of that ($3 billion) to a Green Climate Fund.

So far $1 billion has been paid, and presumably Mr. Trump will renege on the remainder.

One hopes Mr. Kurr doesn’t rely on our president for factual information. As a source, he’s demonstrably not credible.

The Washington Post keeps a running count of Trump’s documented false or misleading claims.

Over 600 falsehoods have been documented just since the inauguration, according to the Washington Post.

On April 29, Mr. Trump claimed that compliance with the agreement could shrink U.S. GDP by $2.5 trillion. The media, including USA Today. quickly debunked that claim, yet Mr. Trump repeated it in his June 1 speech announcing our withdrawal from the Paris agreement.

Mr. Kurr says it’s a fact that the sun’s power is “17,900 times greater than all humankind.”

I can’t find a source for that peculiar statistic and why it’s even relevant. The solar energy reaching the earth’s surface, and the energy generated by humans, can however be calculated using readily available data from the internet. I figured the sun provides half his claim (8,000 times more energy per day than we generate from all sources).

So unintentionally, Mr. Kurr provided a great rationale for renewable energy. Harnessing just a fraction of available solar energy can provide renewable power to humankind with lower carbon emissions. That’s a giant economic opportunity, one of the reasons why so many major U.S. corporations opposed Mr. Trump’s decision.

Carbon dioxide is another topic of misstatements.

First, the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere he referenced is off by a factor of one hundred.

Second, the “last president’s EPA” didn’t deem carbon dioxide a pollutant requiring regulation. The Supreme Court decided that issue two years before Obama was elected.

In Massachusetts v. EPA the court held that the EPA had a statutory obligation to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, including CO2. (The ruling is available here: supremecourt.gov/opinions/06pdf/05-1120.pdf).

After years of bureaucratic delays and obstruction, in 2014 the EPA issued proposed regulations, known as the Clean Power Plan, to comply with the ruling. The implementation of these regulations have been delayed due to court challenges. Mr. Trump issued an Executive Order directing the EPA to rescind them, but now another plan has to be created to comply with the 2006 Supreme Court ruling.

Mr. Kurr asserts that people who disapproved of Mr. Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement were easily duped by the IPCC and Al Gore.

A large majority (62 percent) of voters surveyed by Quinnipiac on June 6 opposed Mr. Trump’s decision. Is it at least possible that many voters based their opinions on other sources, such as NASA? (climate.nasa.gov/causes).

Anecdotal weather records at one airport are cited as proof that global warming is a hoax. This conveniently ignores that 2016 was Earth’s hottest year, breaking the record for the third year in a row, according to the New York Times.

It’s vital to scientifically question widely held theories — including anthropomorphic climate change. However, the scientific method demands undisputed facts and valid experimental data. Science is never advanced using opinions, generalizations, ad hominem attacks and alternative facts.

Frank Pagano

Jay