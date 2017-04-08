Cheers to cast, crew of Willsboro Central’s ‘[title of show]’

To the Editor:

This past weekend, we saw the amazing production of “[title of show].” Not only did the four young actors rightly translate a Tony award-nominated play on a small town stage, they were dauntless, inspiring in their enthusiasm and missed not a beat in the 90 minute, no intermission show. 

They sang, danced, stood on chairs and made us all believe we could recapture the rapture of reaching the stars if we also had a few friends, dedicated stage crew, musical director (Jennifer Moore) and director (Derrick Hopkins). Thank you everyone who enabled this performance to happen.

Bobbi and Dick Perez

Willsboro

