Cheers to ECH for compassionate care

To the Editor:

Recently, my father completed a long-term stay at the patient care unit at Elizabethtown Community Hospital (ECH).

He was admitted for rehabilitation after a massive stroke left him paralyzed on the entire left side of his body. Needless to say, it has been a traumatic and frustrating time for my father and our family.

However, the entire staff at ECH — especially the nurses, physical therapists, doctors and administrators in the patient care unit — were a source of comfort and calm in the midst of so much frustration and worry.

I would like to use this public forum to thank them for the truly incredible work that they have done not just for my father but for so many in our community.

During my frequent visits to ECH over that time, I saw many others from our region receiving the same compassionate care that my father was getting. It was truly inspiring and made me feel proud to live in this community.

Prior to his stay at ECH, my father was in two different hospitals, both much larger and ostensibly better equipped, but the care he received at those hospitals pales in comparison to the care he received at ECH.

To me, it reinforced the idea that the most important aspect of health care is the people on the front lines doing the truly difficult work of caring for those in need and ECH has those important people.

Our community should be proud to have such an amazing resource, where caring professionals get to work each day doing things that truly matter to the people of the North Country.

On behalf of my family and all of those that ECH has served: thank you.

Evan George

Westport