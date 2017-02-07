Cheers to local youth for civic efforts

To the Editor:

On behalf of the town board and the citizens of Crown Point, I publicly acknowledge the accomplishments of the local youth commission and volunteers with their fundraisers and initiatives that have improved the positive social and physical characteristics of Crown Point’s youth.

We specifically acknowledge the creation of the basketball court on school grounds and the well planned and executed skating rink at Veteran’s Park. Recognition also is awarded to Will Deyo, president of Avery Energy, for his oversight, use of company equipment and Avery employees in the construction and maintenance of the skating rink.

Charles Harrington

Supervisor, Crown Point