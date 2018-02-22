Cheers to Stefanik for medical device tax repeal

To the Editor:

At the end of 2017, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) merged with C. R. Bard, Inc. to create one of the top five largest medical technology companies in the world.

Our facility in Glens Falls is an important part of our global efforts to advance the world of health.

Each year, our dedicated employees in Glens Falls produce nearly 12 million medical devices including cardiovascular catheters and vascular access devices that help physicians to diagnose and treat a variety of debilitating medical conditions, such as cancer and peripheral arterial diseases, improving the quality of life for patients all over the world.

On behalf of our 750 employees in Glens Falls and 65,000 associates across the globe, I write today to thank Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for her leadership in the fight to repeal the medical device tax.

Congresswoman Stefanik has visited our facility in Glens Falls multiple times, and she understands the severe negative impact the medical device tax has on innovation.

During her visits, Congresswoman Stefanik spent hours talking with our employees — her constituents — about the precision work they do to manufacture the medical technology that millions of patients rely on. Her leadership and tireless advocacy to repeal the medical device tax help ensure our facility in Glens Falls will continue to be an important manufacturing center for BD.

We are grateful for Congresswoman Stefanik’s efforts that recently led to a two-year suspension of the medical device tax. This suspension will allow us to continue to invest and bring new, innovative products to patients.

We thank her for her continued support of our Glens Falls facility and employees, and we look forward to working with her to advance the bipartisan bill to fully repeal the medical device tax.

Vincent A. Forlenza, Chairman and chief executive officer of BD, Glens Falls