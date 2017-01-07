Christmas meal drive a success

To the Editor:

Knights of Columbus Council #2301 of Au Sable Forks would like to express its appreciation to those who donated so generously to this year’s Christmas meal drive. As a result of your kindness, 77 Christmas meals were distributed to seniors and to those experiencing financial difficulties, enduring health crises, or facing other challenges. Those receiving meals expressed much gratitude to those who made the meals possible. May God bless you abundantly for your thoughtfulness and generosity.

John F. (Jack) Dirolf

Au Sable Forks

Tags

Letters to the Editor

Top trending 'Letters to the Editor' in the community. Read public responses to these top topics.

Circulars

View More Circulars

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines