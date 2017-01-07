Christmas meal drive a success

To the Editor:

Knights of Columbus Council #2301 of Au Sable Forks would like to express its appreciation to those who donated so generously to this year’s Christmas meal drive. As a result of your kindness, 77 Christmas meals were distributed to seniors and to those experiencing financial difficulties, enduring health crises, or facing other challenges. Those receiving meals expressed much gratitude to those who made the meals possible. May God bless you abundantly for your thoughtfulness and generosity.

John F. (Jack) Dirolf

Au Sable Forks