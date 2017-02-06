Closing door to refugees is abandoning our ideals

To the Editor:

Emma Lazarus’s words have echoed in our nation’s psyche for more than 100 years: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

As a nation, we have taken pride in those words.

How many of our grandparents or grandparent’s parents were among those huddled masses, yearning for a land where all were equal and free to pursue better lives for themselves and their children.

Terrorist attacks and tough economic times tempt us to rethink these ideals — to question those who are unlike us and find them suspect, to build walls and block neighbors, and to wrap ourselves around those we care about and let no one else in — even if it means blocking those who are most at-risk, refugees from war-torn nations.

But should we, the grandsons and granddaughters of immigrants, forget the nation’s ideals, the stories of our own families’ and the world’s history and choose to treat the immigrant, the foreign-born, the person whose skin is a different color or whose religion is different from our own as less than equal?

Or do we remember the lessons of history, Jews fleeing Nazi terror blocked from U.S. entry or Japanese-Americans locked in internment camps, and choose to do better.

The choice is ours to make.

As a church whose first principle is honoring the worth and dignity of all, we call on our leaders to rescind the president’s ban.

We hope that others will join together with us to ask our government to make the right choice – the one that will honor our ancestors and our nation’s principles and makes us all a better people.

Let’s be America, the brave.

From the Standing on the Side of Love Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Plattsburgh, signed:

Michelle Ouellette, Mary Dufort, Julia Giltz, Jeff Hornibrook, Ursula Jones, Donna Kelly, Nancy Lewin, Kris Lutters, Jo Ellen Miano, Arlene Morrissey, Mary-Alice Shemo, Kathy Sajor, Diana Wardell, Tina Welch, Annette Wells

Plattsburgh