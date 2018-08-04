Clothing donations welcome — but be mindful of usefulness

To the Editor:

The First United Methodist Church Thrift Shop has served the community for many years. It offers clothing and household items at very reasonable prices.

It could not exist without the wonderful donations from the community. It is staffed by volunteers who sort these items on Monday and Thursday mornings and who work when the shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

We have an outside donation box to receive clothing and small items after hours.

Many times items are left outside the donation box and are then subject to the weather.

While most items are sale-able, we unfortunately receive many items that have outlived their usefulness and that no one would want. It is then up to the volunteers to dispose of them.

We are asking the community to please contact us when they have donations that don’t fit in or shouldn’t be left outside the box or have multiple items that would overwhelm our volunteers.

We will then arrange a time to receive your donations. You can contact the thrift shop at 518-585-2242 or the church office at 518-585-7995.

- Pastor Scott Tyler and Ellen Ellor, Ticonderoga