Combating “isms” in the North Country

To the Editor:

My wife recently shared with me a guest column in The Sun by Mr. Daniel Anello.

In the column, Mr. Anello spoke of his experiences growing up in the North Country as a black kid of mixed race, being called the “N” word on the school bus the very first day and being made to feel excluded from other activities.

It is indeed unfortunate that Mr. Anello ran into the unthinking and unfeeling “ism” that he did.

It shows that the fear-driven basis of this, and other “isms,” can be manifested most anywhere, that it is not the sole possession of some far-off place.

It can be found right here in the North Country as soon as we walk out the front door.

And the “isms” are not limited to just race!

There are the fears of someone of another faith tradition, gender, political persuasion, or sexual orientation/expression. I have heard people talk, or refer despairingly, to others they perceive as different from them, which is unfortunate, for these people are often not as different as they seem.

Rising above a simplistic return of the fear, Mr. Anello does suggest a simple, yet effective, method of reducing the fear, by engaging, rather than demeaning or demonizing, someone different from us.

I would also add that, as part of this, we need to think about what we say, how we say it, and how it might be perceived by others. While certain words and references may seem harmless to us, they can mean something vastly different to someone else.

I believe that the vast majority of people in this country, and world, do not ascribe to the fear-driven “isms” that manifest themselves. They hold to the belief that all people are created equal, and that each person should have the chance to pursue “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness!”

A tip of the hat to Mr. Anello for encouraging us to do so.

Jeff Dickinson

Indian Lake