Common sense and discipline needed to curb gun violence

To the Editor:

Just when you think it can’t get any more stupid, out comes arming the students in Pennsylvania schools with rocks.

Yeah, right.

Like Johnny and Suzie are gonna stand up and throw rocks at a dirtbag with a semi-automatic rifle.

What happened before the Columbine shooting?

What?

The gun-free school stupid act!

That’s what. No shooting before, so do you think that it just might be the gun-free stupid act is the reason?

Mommy and Daddy need to instill some discipline at home to start, and not leave it all up to the teachers. Looks like the teachers are doing a bad job of it. Maybe going back to a Christian country with Christian values.

Also, ban all the filth and violence in movies, videos and television. I can just hear all the socialists screaming, “The First Amendment can’t be infringed on!”

Gee, you don’t cry over the rest that you try to infringe upon.

George Phillips

Chestertown