Community health centers vital for North Country residents

To the Editor:

Hudson Headwaters has served the Adirondack region since 1981, initially providing core primary care services to the towns and villages within the lower Adirondack Park.

Today, Hudson Headwaters provides comprehensive primary care including integrated behavioral health, women’s health, dentistry and palliative care to nearly 100,000 patients across five counties and 17 sites from Saratoga County to the Canadian border.

Community health centers like Hudson Headwaters emanate from visionary leaders, community and municipal support and federal grants from the Bureau of Primary Care.

Across America, community health centers serve as the primary medical home for more than 27 million people in 10,400 rural and urban communities.

All of these centers were put at risk when Congress allowed nearly 71 percent of the funding to expire in September of 2017.

Fortunately, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) recognized the importance of community health centers across her district and exercised a leadership role in sponsoring legislation to extend funding.

Through her diligence and the efforts of many across the nation, a bipartisan solution that included two-year funding for community health centers was included in the recent budget legislation.

Hudson Headwaters is pleased to recognize and thank Congresswoman Stefanik as well as all of our patients and supporters across the region.

Tucker Slingerland, M.D.

CEO, Hudson Headwaters

Glens Falls