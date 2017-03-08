To the Editor:

I feel compelled to respond to a recent letter from fellow New Haven resident Harry Chaucer, beginning with his first sentence, “This past weekend, Mr., Trump claimed that the media is America’s enemy and that it reports fake news.”

First, I believe Mr. Chaucer is referring to “President” Trump and, as such, for the dignity of our country and for the office itself, if for no other reason, he should get over the election and give the man his “props.” A whole lot of us voted for the man and we, too, deserve some dignity.

Further, though nit-picky, “media” is a plural word; thus, “the media are our enemy,” a statement that is, for those of us who prefer a free press, true in the main. Pew and Quinnipiac polls, among others, have shown that 75-80% of news reporters identify as Democrats, and some 75% of national news anchors belong to the Democrat Party. Our “free” press is hobbled by intransigent, active partisanship. Apparently, despite his travels to Cuba, Syria and China, Mr. Chaucer does not recognize an ideology-compliant Press when he sees one.

That fake news exists was apparent to anyone taking an objective glance at the many pre-Inauguration horror stories: rant after rant about what the President-elect would do – would do – when in office. This is fake news and, regardless of about whom this type of story is written, the reporters doing so should be identified as fakers, and admonished as such.

As for holding Senator John McCain up as an American hero of free speech, Senator McCain’s major claim to fame is having been captured by the enemy. While his torture was unconscionable and, surely, regrettable, he’s been played as the “hero card” long enough. He’s just another seat-warmer who needs to benefit from term limits.

And remember, please, Mr. Chaucer, that’s “President” Trump. Your namesake in English literature would not have been so disingenuous.

David Millson,

New Haven