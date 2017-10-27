Concerned at anti-Semitic comments in Schroon

To the Editor,

In what universe is an anti-Semitic comment “obviously” an “attempt at humor”?

I’m not familiar with all of the details of the Stewart’s expansion scenario, but I’m pretty sure I recognize bigotry.

Wow is really all I can say. Looks like there’s work to be done in Schroon Lake and it’s not all construction.

Toni Teuschler,

Elizabethtown

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to the letter “Conflict of interest in play with Schroon Lake Stewart’s vote” published in the Oct. 21 edition.