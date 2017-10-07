Concerns over rail car storage plan

To the Editor:

We are very concerned with the Iowa Pacific’s plan to move and store old rail cars in the Adirondack Park.

They tried this scheme in the past, but were stopped when the public and the Warren County Board of Supervisors objected.

The rail company has not lived up to their promises made in the contract.

The only profitable use of the rail corridor north of North Creek this year has been for recreation, including the Revolution Rail Company rail bikes. The recreational use of the rail corridor is obviously the future.

Anyone who has been on the rail trail between Lake George and Glens Falls knows how popular it is and how it is used by both residents and tourists.

We recently biked the P’tit Train du Nord in Canada.

One night, we stayed at a bed and breakfast in a small town about the size of Minerva. The owner opened the business there three years ago because of the rail trail and told us that almost all his business comes from the P’tit Train.

He said that approximately 400,000 people, both residents and tourists, use the rail trail each year. It’s used by bicyclists, walkers, snowmobilers and skiers. It’s an economic engine for that region.

With a rail trail between Saratoga and North Creek, we could have a similar economic engine here. We will lose that potential if the old cars make their way here for storage. Instead of economic opportunity, we’ll have a junk yard.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors should do everything in its power to keep this storage plan from happening. The board needs to find a way, and quickly, to stop the movement of the old cars on the county-owned tracks.

Richard and Anne Morse

Warrensburg