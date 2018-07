To the Editor:

I attended the Ticonderoga Fourth of July Parade expecting to see some wholesome family fun. I don’t know who organized the parade, but the sight of a truck in the parade displaying a large confederate flag was enough to make me wonder about the racist views of the parade organizers.

As a longtime summer resident, I am giving serious thought to taking the money I spend on restaurants, rentals and other activities in Ti and heading to another town.

Art Summers, Ticonderoga