Conflict of interest in play with Schroon Lake Stewart’s vote

To the Editor:

I am responding to the letter sent from one of our public representatives, Roger Friedman, as to his explanation of his public vote on the proposed Stewart’s expansion.

Once again, Mr. Friedman is attempting to modify his position in the Stewart’s expansion after the public outcry when the Town Board denied the zoning changes to allow the expansion.

It bears noting that Mr. Friedman’s position on the expansion should not be considered due to his obvious conflict of interest as Tops landlord. His family has received enormous sums of money from Stewart’s competition.

We should note that the Tops store was built with low interest public financing on over $2 million given to the Friedman family.

With that obvious conflict any ethical public official would have recused themselves from any of the discussion or vote on the proposed expansion.

Furthermore, his feeble attempt to change his position after the public outcry is a typical political ploy.

The facts are that after the zoning changes, the town board would not and should not complete any site plan review that Mr. Friedman represents as his reasoning for not voting in favor of the Stewart’s expansion.

The proper forum for Mr. Friedman’s alleged concerns is the planning board, not the town board, as they have jurisdiction over the site plan review.

Once again, as he has done in the past to delay or stop projects that affect his financial status, Mr. Friedman is attempting to justify his behavior by confusing the public to insure his re-election.

His impotent attempt to gain sympathy by claiming he was upset by an anti-Semitic comment which was obviously an attempt at humor is a new low even for him.

The time is now for a change in our town.

Charlene Kostka Murdock

Schroon Lake