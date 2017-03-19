Congrats to Willsboro Rifle Team

To the Editor:

Congratulations to the Willsboro Warriors Rifle Team and coaches Flynn and Oliver for the successful completion of their first season and competition at the United States Military Academy at West Point!

A round of applause should be extended to Coaches Charmaine Flynn and John Oliver for their tireless efforts and hours of time expended to in order to research the possibilities and successfully bring this sport to the students of the Willsboro Central School District. A sincere thank you should also be given to the Willsboro Central School Board and Administration; without their forward thinking and support, this incredible opportunity could not have been afforded to the students who participated.

Finally, a thumbs up to the members of the Willsboro Fish & Game Club for the use of their indoor small bore range facilities and unqualified support of the Willsboro Warrior Rifle Team and their coaches. It is only through the efforts and contributions of the above mentioned individuals and those who have been unnamed that the shooting sports can continue to grow and prosper especially given the political climate in New York state.

Allen J. Dybas

Essex County Rifle League