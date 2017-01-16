Congress is anything but Christian

To the Editor:

After reading a news article about those in Congress being more Christian than the general public, I became sick!

The article stated that when asked, members of Congress professed 9 out of 10 to be Christian. The fact is anyone can profess to be anything but actually being what he or she professes is another thing. One can find several meanings for the word “Christian” but one only has to read the local newspaper to know those in our Congress are anything but! I found the following definition:

1. Professing belief in Jesus as Christ or following the religion based on the life and teachings of Jesus.

2. Relating to or derived from Jesus or Jesus’ teachings.

3. Manifesting the qualities or spirit of Jesus, especially in showing concern for others.

4. Relating to or characteristic of Christianity or its adherents.

Being a follower of Jesus Christ takes more than professing. It means caring for others not shutting down the country for political reasons! It means not attacking a president because of his skin color!

It means protecting those you were elected serve by not taking away labor laws that protected them! It means not taking money from lobbyists to sway their decisions!

It means having the strength to say no to your peers when they do wrong!

It means going out of your way to lend a hand to those who are less fortunate!

Jesus’ teachings are certainly not followed when those in Congress ignore the will of the people and cut medical care while making sure they are covered using the money of the people! Jesus’ teachings are not followed when Congress gives themselves a raise while cutting Social Security and benefits!

It is a sorry fact that once elected members of our Congress have one goal, and it is to be re-elected! The pay and benefits will insure them a good life while they play legislators. Being a Christian is no different than being a Muslim or of the Jewish faith one must follow the tenants of their religion to actually be considered a believer. A good place for Congress to let us know they really care is for them to vote term limits!

Maybe then we can see if they really follow whatever faith they profess!

Gary Philip Guido

Ticonderoga