Conservatives governed by ‘cold logic’ — not emotions

To the Editor:

We conservatives like to express our feelings quietly through secret ballot, and not noisy street demonstrations and mob intimidation. We believe that the Constitution was written for American citizens and their posterity.

We believe that we can better provide compassion for others by having an orderly society with legal immigration and not a state of border anarchy.

We understand that it is the taxpayers of the U.S. and not citizens of the world that end up paying the welfare costs of illegal immigration.

We understand that we have a national debt of $21 trillion, which will be borne by our descendants. We believe that adding to this burden is cruel and inhumane.

Cold logic, and not emotions control, our actions. Competing civilly with quiet discourse in the marketplace of ideas should decide a winner at the ballot box. Then we should respect the will of the voters. If we allow self-loathing liberals to assuage their guilty feelings by destroying this noble experiment called America, we’ll be the sorriest people on earth.

- Kenneth G. Barcomb, Altona