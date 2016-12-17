Consider increased donations to United Way

To the Editor:

The 2017 United Way of the Adirondack Region campaign has launched with an ambitious goal of $725,000.

Are you noticing that more people in our area are in need of the assistance offered by the 43 partner agencies; assistance such as the mental health services offered by BHSN or end of life services supplied by Hospice?

I, too, have noticed these changes in our society and I have come to know that I am able to help so many through my contribution.

Today, I am writing to ask current or past givers to consider an increase in the amount donated to our local United Way of the Adirondack Region. I know this can be difficult but any amount that you are able to increase will be used to help the lives of the nearly 80,000 neighbors, friends, and family who have been helped by a United Way agency this past year.

For this reason, I have increased my donation this year. Won’t you please join me? A dollar or more added to your current gift each week will make a huge impact. It will also bring you closer to becoming a leadership giver. The leadership program starts at $500, just $10 per week.

The video this year is just great!

If you have not had a chance to view it, here’s a link: unitedwayadk.org/campaign2012vid.html.

Words cannot adequately express the gratitude. Thank you for considering this increase.

Gayle Alexander

Elizabethtown