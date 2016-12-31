Costs for new county nutrition building seem excessive

To the Editor:

Well hurrah! Here we go again. Where is a Trump-like person at our county level to challenge, “The structure clocks in at $1.2 million, not including equipment costs.”

This for a very plain building, single-story 3,689 square feet. Now if I have done my math correctly, that equals $325.29 per square foot.

Granted, a building for this purpose will have multiple special purpose sinks as well as rest room(s), handicapped accessible and heavy duty electrical capacity.

Perhaps I am mistaken. However, this sounds a little excessive. Somebody saw willing taxpayers coming.

Susan C. Sherman

Westport