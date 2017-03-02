County nutrition project needs fresh look

To the Editor:

Your Feb. 18 issue of the Valley News Sun refreshingly reports a reconsideration of the proposed new construction of a county nutrition building with the focus on cost, primarily.

Not so refreshing or encouraging, a second opinion for a solution: that targeting the cooperative Extension Building located in Westport. This historic building, originally built and known as the Junior Achievement Building, has received little maintenance and upgrades throughout the years under government ownership. For a group of people that focus on stewardship, all have failed miserably.

We are now led to believe that with new construction to house at least Cooperative Extension and the Nutrition Center, all will be well. I think not.

First of all, we would lose a very important part of our history if the plan is indeed, to demolish the Junior Achievement Building and construct another in its place. Second of all, even with a grant, how is it that the county would have room to amortize, service the debt on a new building when it apparently could find none to maintain and upgrade periodically what they have before them?

The answer is of course, in part: politicians receive no credit for maintenance, for good stewardship. There are no photo-ops of a plethora of politicians leaning on shovels, nor new projects named for people of prominence. (Although with a little imagination, that could be reversed.)

Then there is the carrot of money dangling before their eyes, forgetting that we have long lost our liberty to make out own decisions, instead another larger government doing so. People have forgotten the golden rule that the government what gives the gold also makes the rules, thus selling our freedom of choice for a relative few pieces of silver.

Add: For those who think we are economically successful, for those who continue to focus on sustainable farming, what ever happened to a focus on a year around sustainable economy, businesses? How pathetic that our little towns cannot provide for themselves, as with out county, meet the needs of the general welfare of the public it serves? How pathetic that those in power are unable to budget in order to take care of all public buildings instead of allowing deterioration? The answer of course will be that we have long ago lost control of out budgets.

Most towns, dare I say, have perhaps 15-18 percent of their budget under their option, their control; the consequences of selling their freedom of choice to the state or federal governments for those few pieces of silver.

Alas, if unless there is a change of attitude, heart, we are destined to again go down that road, reinforcing the power of others over our communities, our county.

We are long overdue to say “no,” to do what we the people of Essex County can afford and pass budgets that show that we are good stewards of what we have, what others of generations ago, passed on to us, that they built with their own work, their own earned money and not that extorted from others.

Susan C. Sherman

Westport

Editor’s note: The editorial did not discuss possible alternative uses for the CCE Building — including its demolition, an idea that has also never been discussed by county officials.