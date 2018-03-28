Crete Civic Center symbol of lack of lawmaker vision

To the Editor:

The City of Plattsburgh has been stuck in a rut for years and will continue to be as long as government personnel and elected officials, with no business sense or vision, run the show.

Case in point: The Crete Civic Center, which they have been complaining about for years and even suggested tearing down to use as a parking lot. This is a potential source of revenue that has never been taped or explored properly.

Have you ever gone to its website to see what events are scheduled?

I have, and the only scheduled events I see are everywhere but Plattsburgh.

No one is promoting or selling the facility. Sure, build a civic center and let it sit virtually unused for 44 years and it will deteriorate.

This is big government at its best. Instead of crying about the $140,000 budget, do something about it.

Isn’t it better to lose $100,000 or $50,000 or god forbid, make a dollar or two.

Hire a company to promote and sell the center by giving them a large percentage of the sales and start making money. If it becomes a good relationship, then the city has a potential buyer and possibly new tax payer.

The building is sitting there doing nothing, needs repairs and all the council can do is think about destroying it.

Think asset — not deficit. It would be better to give the building away, collect the taxes every year and increase commerce rather than destroying it and calling it a total loss.

I could do this deal in my sleep.

Wake up, council!

Michael Calitri

Peru