Critic of Stefanik forum audience is misleading

To the Editor:

I was disturbed to read a letter to the editor last week (May 20) that so misrepresented the community forum with Congresswoman Stefanik on May 8 at Mountain Lake PBS.

I know this first-hand because I was there.

First of all, to the claim that the forum was one-sided, but that 65 percent of the voters in the district voted for Ms. Stefanik — the fact is, the forum was done by lottery.

If the majority of those attending were not happy about Ms. Stefanik’s vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, it is because the replacement that she voted for will not be better for working people, but rather will make health insurance less affordable for many of Ms. Stefanik’s constituents — including the self-employed and those with pre-existing conditions.

Ms. Stefanik certainly answered questions that evening but, as many attendees noted, with a spin that only borders on truth.

Unlike the author of the “disgusted” letter to the editor, I encourage everyone to view the entire community forum with Elise Stefanik on the Mountain Lake PBS website and draw your own conclusions about how respectful or disrespectful the constituents of the 21st district were to Ms. Stefanik — especially in comparison to the behavior of some of our Congressional representatives in 2009 shouting and laughing at our president during his address that September about healthcare.

New York’s 21st Congressional District constituents were certainly more restrained than our congressional role models were then. If our behavior is too much for Ms. Stefanik to entertain at a controlled community forum or an authentic town hall meeting, perhaps she is not cut out for a political career.

Kathleen Recchia

Jay