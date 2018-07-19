Criticism of parade unwarranted

To the Editor:

This is in response to the letter from Art Summers in the July 14 paper. He was questioning the racist views of the parade organizers in Ticonderoga because a truck was in the parade flying a large confederate flag.

Do you have any idea how hard it is to organize an event like the “Best 4th in the North” in Ticonderoga?

Instead of criticizing all the wonderful people who organize this event every year, you and everyone in the surrounding communities should say “thank you” for a job well done!

How do you know that the truck was even part of the parade plan?

You don’t.

Could it be possible that the truck slipped into the parade without any of the organizers even knowing about it?

Quite and most likely possible.

It’s possible that the owner of the truck was invited to participate, but the organizers wouldn’t necessarily be aware that the truck would have a confederate flag flying on it.

To question the racial views of the organizers because this truck was in the parade is ridiculous.

Mr. Summers mentioned in closing as a longtime summer resident that he was giving serious thought to taking the money he spends on restaurants, rentals, and other activities in Ticonderoga and heading to another town.

I love it when a summer resident or tourist says something to this effect.

All I can say to that is go ahead Mr. Summers take your business elsewhere. We don’t need you or want you here anyway.

The Adirondacks have turned into this big playground for tourists and summer residents at the expense of the local people. I’m telling you right now, pack your bags and don’t let the door to the Adirondacks hit you in the derriere on the way out.

Glen Buell, Ticonderoga