Cuomo, DOT commended for flooding response

To the Editor:

The Town of Thurman thanks Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Department of Transportation (DOT) Acting Commissioner Paul Karas for opening the State Route 418 bridge in record time and for their exemplary service and continuing attention to our community.

Gov. Cuomo took time to conference call the Thurman and Warrensburg supervisors. The governor said that he shared in our frustration with the situation caused by the Hudson River flooding and ice jam and assured both towns that his office would do everything possible to reopen the bridge.

True to his word, once flood waters receded DOT workers removed 40 tons of huge glacier like chunks of ice which the Hudson River had flung across Route 418 shutting down Thurman’s main route out of town.

We also thank the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, state DOT, state Office of Emergency Management, state Department of Environmental Conservation, Albany County Sheriff (for drone observations), Warren County Soil and Water, New York State Police, Warren County Sheriff, Thurman Fire Department, Johnsburg Fire and EMS, Warrensburg Fire and EMS, Stony Creek Fire and EMS, Garnet Lake Fire Department, Warren County DOT, Warren County Office of Emergency Services Brian LaFlure and Amy Hirsch, state Forest Ranger Callee Baker, Thurman Resident Teddy Baker and our own Thurman Highway Department Crew.

These people worked tirelessly knocking on doors to warn of flooding, helping displaced residents, rescuing a town truck precariously close to falling off the remaining lane of River Road into the river and doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our town’s people.

Thurman’s River Road is closed to thru traffic as 700 feet of the one remaining lane looks down on a 25 foot vertical drop into the river.

Thurman residents wait for spring and wonder what Mother Nature and the mighty Hudson will bring.

Cynthia Hyde, Thurman Supervisor