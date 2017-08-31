Dealing with Civil War history

To the Editor:

There seems to a deliberate lapse in logic on the part of Publisher Dan Alexander in his opinion piece, “Misguided Efforts.”

He wrote that slavery was at the core, but the war was fought over states’ rights. But that was the state’s right for its residents to buy, sell and own other human beings, which was a vision statement that was way past its prime, even in the 1860s.

Deal with the true history of the Civil War, past the posturing, past the statues and past those bogus Confederate flags and glory in how far we have come since those dark days.

Joan Grabe

Saranac Lake