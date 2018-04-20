Deer are killed, not ‘harvested’ by hunters

To the Editor:

I would like to take issue with the Sun Community News photo caption accompanying the article on the DEC deer harvest numbers.

Actually, I am not sure if the term “harvest” is the official term used by the Department of Environmental Conservation and if it is, I would include them in this critique.

Let us not try to sugarcoat what is actually happening here. When a deer is “harvested” it is actually being killed.

Now I am not against hunting, it is an ancient and noble pursuit. However, its goal is the taking a life, and “harvesting” seems to lessen the importance of the act.

For those hunters who eat their kill, or pass it on to a family who may not have the resources to go to a store to purchase protein, I would place their actions above the rest of us who buy our meat prepackaged with little connection to the life it once had.

Human encroachment into the habitat that was once the domain of deer and other wildlife has made it necessary to limit the population of these animals so they do not endure a more unpleasant death.

So let us all remember that our actions have consequences and whether we are the one who pulls the trigger or lets the arrow fly, we are responsible for the life and death of all wildlife.

Andrew Sajor,

Plattsburgh