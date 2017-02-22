To the Editor:

This weekend, America spoke out and asked the 115th Congress to reroute taxpayer dollars from Planned Parenthood, including Planned Parenthood of the North Country, to comprehensive health care centers.

More than 225 #DefundPP events took place in 43 states and the nation’s capital, drawing tens of thousands of people rallying to protest tax dollar support of Planned Parenthood.

Each year Planned Parenthood performs over 320,000 abortions, 34 percent of the annual national total.

They provide less than two percent of manual breast exams, less than one percent of pap smear tests, and zero mammograms for women in America. That’s not addressing women’s health, reproductive or otherwise. Why not redirect our tax money to federally qualified health centers that provide a wider range of health care services and a higher standard of care?

Reallocating tax dollars to supporting legitimate providers of comprehensive women’s health care frees us from having to deal with Planned Parenthood’s increasingly negative image. Congress has investigated Planned Parenthood’s involvement in harvesting and selling fetal tissue. Do we really want that kind of business in our neighborhood?

I urge Plattsburgh and North Country area residents to call your U.S. Senators (Chuck Schumer at 202-224-6542 and Kristen Gillibrand at 202-224-4451) or US Rep. Elise Stefanik at 202-225-4611 and insist that they defund Planned Parenthood now!

Nancy Belzile

Willsboro