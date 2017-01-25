Democrats should live with new best buddies in Cuba

To the Editor:

The whining and violence of the left since Trump has won the election is a first in our history. From playing up the supposed Russian hacking (don’t look now but the Democrats in Detroit had a corrupted vote field day), to “the sky will fall” if we repeal Obamacare (hopefully before it collapses from its own weight), to Congressmen ignoring the inauguration (no matter who you supported, the inauguration is the symbol of our peaceful transition of power, if you cannot support that you should be impeached).

I am ready for more freedom, less dependency, and yes, I really do prefer to pay for my own health care rather than have someone else foot the bill, that goes for my room and board too.

If they will have you please move to Canada or better yet, go live with your new best buddies in Cuba!

Tim Sherman

Westport

