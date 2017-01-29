Demonstrating our dissent is not ‘whining’

To the Editor:

The letter last week from Dianne Iasevoli of Brant Lake was not only great penmanship but also a mind-blowing show of morality.

Americans have had an eye opener with the election of Trump, who spoke many words that were far from moral. His supporters write letters telling those that didn’t vote for Trump to stop whining. They don’t speak of their gloating and lies they spread during the election.

Don’t get me wrong, as I believe those who voted for Trump have a right to celebrate as their man won. Unfortunately, some are carrying on in a manner that isn’t moral and Dianne Iasevoli laid it out in her letter.

One must not give up how they feel and just line up like sheep heading to slaughter. One’s beliefs are sacred and there is nothing wrong with those who don’t have warm fuzzy feelings about a Trump presidency!

As I write this letter, the ceremonies are getting underway to make Trump our president and thousands are there to cheer him along with thousands who are demonstrating against him. This is America, and demonstrating one’s feelings is a right and it is not “whining”!

People are scared and rightfully so, as millions are about to lose their health care and companies are gearing up to take more rights away from workers.

The billionaires Trump has put up for major positions have no idea what workers in Ticonderoga, Port Henry and the other towns of the North Country do to make ends meet and feed their families.

With several pension systems underfunded many will lose or have their pensions cut. The nominee for treasury secretary was asked what he would do to save these pension systems. His answer was: “I will do my best to help businesses!” He has no intention of helping those with incomes under $200,000 and I don’t believe many in the North Country make this amount of money.

When they dismantle the ACA or “Obamacare” those making over $200,000 will receive a tax break and not one person under this will receive a cent of relief.

It is unfortunate that many people won’t read a newspaper to ferret out the true story of what is happening in our country. I have many friends who rely on hearsay for their news and know nothing of what is happening in our country or the world. Americans have to educate themselves and reading is the best educator.

I thank Dianne Iasevoli for her letter on morality and I do hope others see the wisdom of her words. Her closing words “the constitution has given me the tools to express myself and to hold elected officials accountable” speaks loudly and it is the fiber of our Republic.

I have my doubts about President Trump, but then again, I have had doubts about every president, as this is my right. God Bless America.

Gary Philip Guido

Ticonderoga