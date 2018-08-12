Dems hijacked by radical left

To the Editor:

This letter is in rebuttal to John O’Neill’s letter “GOP being hijacked by radical right.”

He begins by bemoaning the fact that money has influence in politics but that in a democracy, the majority can vote for politicians who will favor the needs of the many.

In fact, all the majority gets to vote for are the members of the ruling elite.

For every reference Mr. O’Neill makes of the Kochs and the conservatives, you can insert George Soros and MoveOn.Org for the Democrats, also well known for funding radical left organizations.

He then inserts rubric of Social Security and Medicare.

Social Security was not instituted due to income equality, but in fact due to the Great Depression itself. If saving Social Security was such a pressing Democratic issue, why didn’t President Obama, enjoying majority control of Congress and a filibuster-proof Senate, make saving Social Security and Medicare his priority?

The Republican Congress has not been cowed. It has been frustrated by a Democratic obstructionist policy in the Senate.

When one of our senators is the Democratic leader and dictates that no bill shall pass and our other Senator (Gillibrand) votes “no” 99 percent of the time, nothing can be accomplished.

As for the GOP going radical right, how about the Dems going radical left?

Bernie Sanders is the darling of the party and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been hailed the future of the party. They both espouse free college education and Medicare for all. Redistribution of all of the wealth in the country could accomplish this.

If this is the country we want, then vote for continuation of the status quo. Whether we vote or not in November, we will get the country we deserve.

- George King, Westport