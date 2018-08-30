Dems need to win House to preserve checks and balances

To the Editor:

At periods of political crisis, the genius of the U.S. Constitution shines through.

In the present circumstance, if one believes that checks and balances among the three parts of the federal government are crucial, then electing a Democratic Party majority in the House of Representatives is imperative.

With Republicans controlling both the presidency and Congress (and in effect the Supreme Court, particularly if Judge Kavanaugh is approved), the abuses by President Trump will go unchecked.

To protect Trump, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence closed down its investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections before all the evidence was in, blocking Democratic members’ requests to subpoena key witnesses.

Then Chairman Nunes and the Republicans refused to invite the translator at the Trump/Putin private meeting in Helsinki to meet in secret session to tell what Trump agreed to with Putin.

Rep. Elise Stefanik is on that committee which historically has been a key point of Congressional oversight of the executive branch on matters of National Security. Indeed she is on the subcommittee on cyber security.

However nice Rep. Stefanik may be, if she is re-elected, she will continue to vote with Republicans to control the organization of the House. The results: continued refusal to provide oversight of President Trump and his administration.

She will continue to side with Trump’s agenda, which includes destroying the Affordable Care Act, limiting growth of Medicare and Medicaid, gutting environmental protections and cutting revenue for essential social services for low and middle income Americans, a step House GOP leaders justify to mitigate the dangerously growing deficits caused by Trump’s tax cut for the top one percent.

To help restore checks and balances in this dangerous period, thoughtful Republicans and Independents need to vote in November for a Democratic Party majority in the House of Representatives.

- Christopher N. Breiseth, Ticonderoga