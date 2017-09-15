Despite strides forward, racism lives

To the Editor:

Dan Alexander employs a facile trope to support his assertion that the death knell of institutional racism sounded long ago (“Nothing to Prove,” Sept. 9).

The argument that the obstacles and injustices expressed by non-whites are imagined or exaggerated, and can be remedied simply by minorities applying themselves more diligently, is a comforting bedtime story righteously told by those with privilege.

It is used to negate troublesome realities, including the disproportionate number of African-Americans and Hispanics who are incarcerated; racial wage inequality (which impacts women two-fold); the inherent bias in voter ID laws, and a higher education infrastructure which still perpetuates white dominance.

It is the dismissive, self-serving talk of those who hold power; a lie fed to minorities and the underprivileged of any ilk the world over with the intention of provoking internalized oppression, and thereby diverting the focus away from the real culprits: institutional discrimination, socially acceptable racism, and a continued power imbalance.

It destroys the cornerstones of equal opportunity and the potential for progress and upward mobility, and simultaneously explains away social stagnation and struggling communities as being a result of the group’s refusal to succeed and “achieve their dreams.”

The most insidious outcome of this line of reasoning is that it forms the underpinnings of the myth of ethno-racial hierarchy.

Mr. Alexander suggests we operate on the premise that President Obama’s election signaled the advent of racial equality.

If we do so, then we must continue demonstrating how Trump’s signals its disappearance. Indeed, by focusing on Obama as a quintessential example of what non-whites in this country are up against, we are presented with the distasteful truth: the individual who launched a racist, and borderline seditious, crusade accusing the 44th President of lying about his citizenship and religion, now occupies the White House.

Christina Holland, Plattsburgh