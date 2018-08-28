Disagrees with ‘cold logic’ letter

To the Editor:

The following is in response to the letter from Kenneth G. Barcomb published in the Aug. 18 edition of The Sun.

I welcome the input of any conservative to the political discussion between liberals, conservatives and anyone in between.

However, the opinions expressed need to be educated opinions and not based on “knee-jerk” reactions.

For example, Barcomb bemoans “noisy street demonstrations and mob intimidation” as not conservative.

I hope he would agree that the demonstrations by white supremacists in Charlottesville or the raucous intimidation of the media at Trump’s rallies are not acceptable in the eyes of conservatives.

With regard to the costs of undocumented immigrants, Barcomb should note that undocumented immigrants are not eligible for children’s health insurance (CHIP), disability (supplemental security income), food stamps, health insurance (including Affordable Care Act benefits), Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security and welfare benefits.

For the most part, they actually help underwrite the costs of these programs while being ineligible for benefits.

Thirdly, I would hope that Barcomb would agree with me that the Trump Tax Act, which added $1 trillion to our national debt, was indeed “cruel and inhumane.”

Finally, if the midterm elections in November result in a significant loss for the Republicans, I hope he will continue to respect the will of the voters no matter what feelings may guide their decisions.

- Richard Barney, Ticonderoga