Disagrees with merger proposal

To the Editor:

I have worked in Vermont for the last four years as well as over four years in the 1990’s.

I have watched as their merger school experiment has killed the small communities that were unlucky enough to get just an elementary school.

Now, Vermont scrambles to close down these elementary schools with dwindling enrollments. It turns out families prefer to move to a community that can educate their children K-12.

What happened to the elementary school in Lewis after the Elizabethtown Central School and Lewis Central School merger?

So that brings us to Westport. How long do you seriously think an old monstrosity of a building will remain open when Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS) enrollment is projected to continue to drop and their building can handle all the students from both districts.

Which brings us to the tax savings: $0 for ELCS.

So why the interest? Building aid.

By merging, ELCS can get bags of free money in aid from the state. Yes ELCS, suck the life out of Westport Central School and you get the jackpot!

And how about WCS $1.31 savings per $1,000. A $150,000 home saves less than $200 a year. Close your school, watch the families leave, destroy the community for a couple hundred dollars.

Part of a community’s duty is the responsibility to educate our posterity. Are we the generation that will throw that duty to our neighbors?

ELCS, if the tables were turned and Westport was to keep K-12 and ELCS was to loose their high school, would you vote to merge?

The “plan” is not what is being voted on, just a merger. With large expanses of flat valley land, a new construction building could end up in Westport.

Are you ready for that possibility?

Please vote no on this merger proposal and tell the school boards to give us a merger plan to vote on.

- Tim Sherman, Westport