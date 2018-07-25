Disappointed at treatment of wildfire volunteers

To the Editor:

I am a volunteer firefighter in Clinton County and I want to thank all the volunteers working hard to help Altona during this recent wildland fire.

Unfortunately, it seems as though the volunteers are not getting all the help that is being offered.

My department heard the request for manpower and equipment for Monday, July 16, so we worked to get a crew together that was able to have the day off from work.

I have Mondays off. It is the only day my wife and I have off together, but I was willing to give it up to help the community.

After coordinating everyone and notifying Clinton County OES of the equipment and personnel we had available and that we could only be available on-scene until 4 p.m., we were told to be there for 7 a.m.

Due to the shortage of volunteers, many of us do many tasks and several that were going to volunteer needed to be at an important budget meeting at 6:30 p.m., hence only being available until 4 p.m.

This still was providing volunteers for at least a nine-hour shift in the summer July heat. We were notified late Sunday night that if we could not be on scene for the full duration till 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. then we would not be needed.

This was disappointing for the volunteers who changed their schedule to help.

What made it worse, is on Monday evening they put out a request for help for Tuesday.

We again coordinated a group who got permission to use time off from work to go help and when called with our availability, were told we were not needed.

People wonder why there is a lack of volunteers for many things today, it is because of being treated like this that people stop volunteering.

- Jeremy DuMont, Merrill