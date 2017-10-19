Disappointed in how fraud call was handled

To the Editor:

Just wanted to say that last week my father, who is 83 years old, received a call from someone who stated that our entire family is being investigated for tax fraud.

Being elderly, this scared him and he did not know what to do! He informed me, his son, what happened.

Having the number they called from on his caller ID, I called the New York State Police non-emergency line.

I must say, and this is the reason for the writing of this letter, how utterly useless that call was.

They made him and I feel as if it was unimportant! All we wanted was to put the word out that calls like that are being made in our area. They wouldn’t take any of the information I had about them.

So much for them trying to prevent crime in our community!

Robert Ringrose

Schroon Lake