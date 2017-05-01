Disappointed with editorial

To the Editor:

I attended the NY-21 Grassroots Action Network Summit as a representative of the Adirondack Progressive Action Group, based in Brant Lake and I’m disappointed with the Sun’s editorial, “Protesters at summit reek of hypocrisy.”

Rather than applaud the activists (not to be used interchangeably with protestors) representing all 12 counties in District 21, engaging in the democratic process, the Sun Editorial Board chose to disparage attendees, slighted that they weren’t invited. I wasn’t involved with planning the event and was unaware that the press was “locked out,” but not having press at a private meeting is a different issue from politicians/public servants replacing true communication with a press release (of which I share your concern). The summit was not a private conclave of politicians. It was an unprecedented gathering of grassroots leaders, community activists and concerned citizens from throughout NY-21.

About half of the groups represented at the summit were created this year. Some members are long-time activists, but many are newly engaged in the political realm. The editorial makes it seem as if we were one homogeneous group, which simply is not true.

There were Democratic committee members and those of us determined to make sure the Democratic Party doesn’t co-opt this emerging grassroots energy. There were groups focused on obstruction and others attempting to influence our current Congresswoman. One reoccurring theme throughout the day was that NY-21 is a unique place filled with independent minded people. We deserve to be represented in Congress by someone who understands what it means to live and work here, not a corporate funded puppet intending to move up the political ladder.

Your editorial board thinks we should be satisfied with small group meetings and a televised town hall, but those are not true avenues of communication. Ten members of our group met with Elise Stefanik on March 3 for 25 minutes and six met with the supervisor of her Glens Falls office on April 3. The first meeting was not a dialog; it was a chance for Elise to regurgitate prepared talking points. I imagine the televised town hall will be equally controlled and scripted. The second meeting was also unproductive, for though we had more time, the supervisor didn’t seem to know details of the Congresswoman’s positions on the issues we were discussing.

I would be happy to speak with the Sun Editorial Board about my experience at the summit, if you are interested.

Jennifer Monroe,

Adirondack