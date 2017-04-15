Disenchanted with Stefanik

To the Editor:

To Rep. Stefanik: I am a Democrat, but I have the ability to cross party lines. I never vote for an individual because they belong to a designated party. I vote for the candidate because I believe that person will do what is best for the people and not for what is best for the party.

I voted for you because I thought that you possessed the ability to think for yourself and not be a puppet of the political system. During the past few months, I have become disenchanted with your actions — or lack of action. Your words suggest that you lean toward one thing, yet your feet are firmly planted in the ground of your party.

You say that you are for the welfare of the environment, yet you voted to allow coal mines to dump waste into the streams. You say that you want to stop global warming if it doesn’t interfere with big business.

You will soon be voting on the new medical plan that is supported by the Republicans. (Editor’s note: The vote on the AHCA, the replacement bill for the ACA, was cancelled by House leadership before lawmakers could vote.)

We have a medical plan. It might not be the best, but it has helped millions of Americans. If your car needed new brakes, would you get rid of it and buy a new car? Use the medical plan that is in existence and make the necessary changes over time.

Speak up and do what is good for the people whom you represent. Vote for what will benefit the people and the world, and not for what is the belief of your party.

You were born with a heart and a brain. Use them. I’d rather go to my grave as a radical than to be classified as a puppet.

Richard Stewart

North Creek