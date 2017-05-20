Disgusted with audience members at Stefanik town hall

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter because I am so disgusted with the actions of the so-called adults who attended the taped Mountain Lake PBS forum with Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Thom Hallock instructed everyone to keep their remarks and questions short, and if someone already asked the question, have a backup.

He also told everyone to be respectful and quiet. Well, many people asked the same question, booed and made noises when they didn’t like Ms. Stefanik’s answer and were just plain rude. They claimed to be intelligent people who wanted answers, but acted like school kids bullying someone because they didn’t like what was said. Not a great example for your children or grandchildren people. Mr. Hallock did not control the audience at all.

I can see why Ms. Stefanik doesn’t do town hall forums. If this is any example of what to expect, why bother? You learn a lot more with coffee meetings, small groups meeting, etc. You can have a one on one, get your questions answered with no outside boos and remarks.

Congresswoman Stefanik gave answers, some not what the person wanted to hear, but she did give answers and thanked everyone each time. It appeared to be a one-sided forum against Ms. Stefanik as just about everyone in the audience knew each other very well and all had the same questions and attitude. No open minds.

The American Healthcare Act is not great but it’s a start. The Affordable Care Act had some good points, but is proving to be very costly. We need to start somewhere, which is why 65 percent of the voters in this district voted for Stefanik to start the movement of working for something better.

I do wish people would be more respectful of others, like them or not, vote for them or not, show some class.

Polly Belanger

Willsboro