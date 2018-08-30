Displeased with attacks on Trump

To the Editor:

Once again, I find it necessary to point out the Sun Community News’ rules don’t seem to apply when our President Donald Trump is under attack.

“Please keep it civil. Letters containing insults and name-calling will be rejected.”

I challenge you, Mr. Editor, to review the following and make comment on the contents of same!

The article “Stefanik ‘all-in’ on Trumpism” written by Frank Pagano, from Jay, contained the following, “who are comfortable with Trump’s incompetence, corruption, racism, corporatism, environmental degradation, nepotism, authoritarianism, etc.”

Yes they are all big words and suggest Frank is well educated, also they appear to be spelled correctly, possible due to spell check but regardless I find it offensive and insulting and hold you the editor responsible for allowing such statements.

The article “Disagrees with ‘cold logic’ letter” written by Richard Barney.

Please get your facts in order, an illegal pregnant woman would not be turned away from an emergency room when in need, and all costs for delivery and care of a child, even if it was in need of long, long term care, you and I, if you pay taxes, will be picking up the tab, and it’s happening everyday across our nation!

- Bert Windle, Putnam

Editor’s response: Frank Pagano’s letter did not violate Sun Community News’ rules for letters to the editor.