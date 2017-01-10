Don’t ruin this country for Trump

To the Editor:

Whether you are a Clinton follower or a Trump follower, the one thing that truly matters at this point is how we, the Americans of this wonderful country, act.

In my opinion, politics is just another name for “snake oil salesman.”

Protesting is one thing, but causing damage to another person’s property is not how anything is going to be solved. Stop throwing a temper tantrum because you didn’t get your own way. Do you have any idea how juvenile you are being?

I am so embarrassed to call myself an American. I was born and raised in this country and yes, just like the most of America, I can say that my ancestors came from another country, but please stop acting like a two-year-old who didn’t get the glittery toy that you wanted — grow up fellow Americans, stop yelling and throwing your toys.

For all of those out there that are certain that Trump is going to ruin this country, don’t do it for him.

Tanya Wemett

Chestertown