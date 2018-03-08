Don’t take Democratic talking points on guns for gospel

To the Editor:

I commend Raynard Corrow for standing up for common sense and what is leading to the spike in violence that we see today. He used the Spokane County Sheriff’s words to make his case that guns are not the problem.

He could have also used the words that President Donald Trump used when he asked why we have a rating system for movies but not for video games. This is what some of the school shooters have been said to have used to get in the mindset of shooting up schools.

As far as the letter from Nancy Lindquist of Lewis, claiming to be a mental health professional, she in my estimation should be able to see that these shooters get their ideas and training to carry out these attacks from somewhere and not out of a cloud.

Also she apparently does not know anything about the guns used, i.e. the AR-15.

The domestic version is not the same as the military version, also the parts to make it the same are not available for domestic use.

I would caution anybody to take the Democratic talking point for gospel and to self-check all information you see and hear from the media.

I found one video about a house of delegates rep talking to the house about gun legislation.

It’s Delegate Nicholas J. Freitas addressing the several days of talks held by the Democrats. It is on Facebook and I found it by mistake so I can’t give you a link.

Pat Farrell

Brant Lake