Double standard when it comes to partisan pottymouths

To the Editor:

Many will celebrate the fall of White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci as a result of his f-bomb dropping interview with the New Yorker magazine. I would be among them.

However, the issue again raises the question about the double standard that the media applies toward Democrats and Republicans when illegal or inappropriate actions have taken place.

New York State Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, dropped the f-bomb repeatedly during a recent speech to millennials — and there was hardly any notice much less concern. Some media suggested she was simply striking a bond with millennials.

In my view, Gillibrand’s tasteless speech was as vulgar and boorish as Scaramucci’s comments, yet she will suffer no consequence from it.

We’ve all witnessed this double standard for years as Republicans resign while Democrats remain as if the media doesn’t really expect or care about decency and honesty from Democrat leadership.

For eight years, the media and Barack Obama looked backwards, blaming George Bush. Yet the media has no interest in looking back at Obama and Hillary Clinton and instead spend every day trying to look backwards at Trump and everyone around him.

Bush had issues and perhaps Trump has had issues, but Obama and Clinton were involved in numerous serious things that remain problematic today, yet you won’t hear much about it from the mainstream media.

Remember that when you watch NBC, MSNBC, CNN, ABC, and CBS hoping for complete and accurate journalistic reporting regarding everything that’s going on.

Sheryl Atkinson, who was once an excellent investigative reporter for CBS, has written several books explaining the consequence of straying from the progressive liberal agenda of mainstream media. It’s very interesting reading from a woman who is now an excellent investigative writer.

Ken Fenimore

Elizabethtown