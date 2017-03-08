Downtown Revitalization Initiative signals re-urbanization of America

To the Editor:

The Feb. 25 editorial opinion in the Sun addressing the Plattsburgh Downtown Revitalization Initiative notes the lack of parking that will exist. But, this misses Gov. Cuomo’s objective regarding urban revitalization.

The objective of the DRI is to increase housing in centralized locations, at different levels of affordability, that do not require cars. Walking and biking is the intended method of transportation, plus using public transportation as needed. Sound attractive?

Gov. Andy Cuomo is not spending $100 million of your tax dollars because he cares about 10 downtowns across the state. He’s an environmentalist who is trying to eliminate what he thinks is suburban sprawl.

Anything more than a cursory glance at DRI, Smart Growth, Sustainability, Active Living, and Complete Streets will make it quite clear that these 10 downtowns are just an opening gambit in a bigger game of liberal social engineering. It’s called the re-urbanization of America.

It’s not about creating downtown visitor destinations, it’s about getting rid of cars and packing living quarters into downtown space since you folks who want a backyard are eating up too much green space.

The plans must align with his unique vision of the next generation of New Yorkers living, working, and raising your families in the new downtown apartments. It’s on the DRI website.

It can almost sound reasonable until you realize that the desired regional zoning laws limiting suburban sprawl will leave downtown as the only place left for many to live. It’s a subtle sort of state mandate.

I’d rather see a state with an apparent outstanding debt load of $54 billion stop spending, stop mandating, and leave rebuilding to the cities.

Ken Fenimore

Elizabethtown