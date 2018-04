To the Editor:

Many kudos to Sue S. Reaser from Westport for thanking Dr. Savel for his great service, particularly at the former VA offices in Elizabethtown in the 1970s. A doctor without peers.

I am only one veteran who will never forget Dr. Savel. I also shared his reverence to those Holocaust children.

He was one doctor in a million. Thank you for your service. Dr. Savel.

Bob Spring,

Ticonderoga