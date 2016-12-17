Early ELCS-WCS merger numbers don’t seem to translate to cost savings

To the Editor:

Thank you for your informative articles in the potential ELCS-WCS merger in the Dec. 10 edition of the Sun. As I read through both articles (“Reviewing potential ELCS-WCS merger” and “ELCS, WCS proceed with merger study” by Kim Dedam) certain questions or concerns emerged for me.

The reason for the merger, “a shared outcome looks first to sustain and then improve options for students in this small, rural setting,” and reference to “the full ELCS/Westport pre-merger feasibility study.”

Quite frankly, I did not know, or at least I was unaware, that students that graduate from WCS, at least receive less than an adequate education that would avail any student the opportunity to move on, either to immediate employment or to further education of their choice.

Having attended WCS graduations, there is firsthand evidence that students have not denied pursuing their dreams through a lack of academic preparedness.

On the second point, a feasibility study indicates to me the cost savings concerns by a merge (or not).

According to one article, “Actual numbers crunched in the story show the current combined (ELCS plus Westport) levy of $7,088,201 would dip to $6,869,141 with incentive aid.”

Now that caught my attention, in that the total savings for both schools, with incentives, is $219,060 or $109,530, for each school.

Keep in mind “incentives” and just how long they would last. There were no figures as to the impact on the budget, in dollar terms without incentives.

Then think about the proposal to use both schools for kindergarten through fifth grade local populations; sixth through eighth grade middle school in Westport and high school in ELCS.

With all current activities, parents have to deal with shuffling around schedules so that theirs can participate in say, seasonal sports. I would not like to be in the position of further juggling schedules between two locations (with a child in middle school, another in high school).

If this merger is purely a result on pressure from the State of New York, quite frankly, the numbers do not add up to any significant cost savings, in my opinion. In fact, when all incentives disappear, my bed is that this would be a far more costly move not only to the taxpayers, but to parents.

As for quality education, some sort of improvement that would benefit a student in the long term?

An objective measurement of the current two schools, their graduates as compared to those in larger mega-schools could go a long way to answer that question.

For my part, much more thought needs to be put into this. Honestly, a costly study will simply could the issue when we have preliminary figures, that in my opinion failed to support the go-ahead with the study. (Not considered: for all the studies on mergers, would nobody like to see what those studies projected as compared to actual cost savings on the last five or so mergers?)

Susan Sherman

Westport