Early voting would increase taxpayer burden

To the Editor:

Recently there have been many discussions in Albany concerning a new program to increase taxes on all New Yorkers. The program is called “early voting.”

Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo is a proponent of this additional tax burden.

With New York already in a dire financial condition, the last thing we need is another spending idea. It is not an honor to be the number one tax state out of 50 states.

Here in Hamilton County, “early voting” would require the purchase of at least one additional voting machine at a cost of $11,000 and then securing trained personnel to man the poll site for at least 13 days.

The voting machine site would need to be manned, bi-partisan, eight hours per day weekdays and five hours on Saturday, Sunday and legal holidays.

This labor cost would exceed another $7,000. All this and then residents in some parts of Hamilton County would still have to commute close to an hour just to reach the polling location.

And then there is the cost of all the required legal advertising. All this cost for a county with under 5,000 residents.

How much will it cost statewide?

We already have a mechanism to allow “early voting” — it is called “absentee ballot.”

Just contact the Board of Elections office in Lake Pleasant and ask them to mail you the absentee ballot application. For the cost of a stamp all of the time, energy and additional tax dollars can be avoided.

Bill Murphy, Chairman

Hamilton County Republican Committee